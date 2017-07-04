Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for talks on boosting ties between the two allies.

Xi’s visit comes amid a flare-up of tensions in U.S.-China ties and an anxiety caused by North Korea’s missile launch. The missile flew higher and farther than those previously tested.

Welcoming Xi Tuesday, Putin said they would focus on economic and international issues.

Before arriving in Moscow Monday, Xi warned President Donald Trump that “some negative factors” are hurting U.S.-China relations, as tensions soared over a U.S. destroyer sailing within the territorial seas limit of a Chinese-claimed island in the South China Sea.

Trump, Putin and Xi will attend the Group of 20 summit in Germany later this week. Putin and Trump are to hold their first meeting there.