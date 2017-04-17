Chip Ganassi Racing 2017 paint schemes

Chip Ganassi Racing’s start to 2017 has been a phenomenal one. Kyle Larson leads the points standings and has one win and four second-place results while Jamie McMurray sits eighth in the points and has been strong each week.

Check out the paint schemes that CGR has run in each race this season. 

Kyle Larson, Daytona

Larson nearly scored another second-place finish in the Daytona 500 but ran out of gas in the closing laps and faded back to 12th. 

Jamie McMurray, Daytona

McMurray’s Chevrolet drove more like a battering ram than a car as he started a few incidents at Daytona and finished 28th.

Kyle Larson, Atlanta

The streak of second-place finishes started for Larson at Atlanta. He had the lead late but couldn’t hold off Brad Keselowski.

Jamie McMurray, Atlanta

A solid showing by McMurray helped him rebound from his rough start at Daytona. He scored a 10th-place result in the Peach State.

Kyle Larson, Las Vegas

Another week of flirting with a victory showed that Larson was going to be a staple up front in the early season.

Jamie McMurray, Las Vegas

McMurray scored another top-10 finish and showed CGR had strong cars. 

Kyle Larson, Phoenix

Guess where Larson finished in his CreditOne Bank paint scheme at Phoenix? Yep, second.

Jamie McMurray, Phoenix

McMurray donned Cessna as his sponsor at Phoenix and slid from a fifth-place starting spot to 15th. 

Kyle Larson, Auto Club

After finishing second in three straight races, Larson broke through with a win at Auto Club. 

Jamie McMurray, Auto Club

McMurray also scored his best finish of the season at Auto Club, finishing sixth with McDonald’s on board.

Kyle Larson, Martinsville

Larson started on the pole because qualifying was rained out and had a solid car, but faded late to finish 17th. 

Jamie McMurray, Martinsville

A blown tire (see above) caused McMurray to spin and take a hard hit into the wall, finishing 38th. 

Kyle Larson, Texas

All was right in the world when Larson once again finished second. 

Jamie McMurray, Texas

Another strong day for McMurray and the No. 1 CGR team as he scored his fourth top-five finish of the season, coming home in 7th. 

