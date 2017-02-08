Chip Kelly Will Not Land With Alabama After Being Shutout In Atlanta

Chip Kelly loses out on Atlanta Falcons opening to Steve Sarkisian who moves from Alabama to Atlanta.

Former Oregon Ducks and San Francisco Head Coach Chip Kelly was rumored last week to be in line to become the Offensive Coordinator. On Tuesday, Steve Sarkisian left his post with Alabama to take over the Offensive Coordinator position in Atlanta.

Kyle Shanahan departed the Falcons to become Head Coach with the San Francisco 49ers after Atlanta lost in th Super Bowl to the New England Patriots. Nick Saban and Alabama will interview Kelly for their open position, and also include another former Oregon Football Head Coach. Mark Helfrich will also interview with the Crimson Tide for their opening.

Kelly reportedly has no interest in heading back to College Football and Alabama. For me, it has always appeared that Chip Kelly would not return to College. He has tasted the next level in the National Football League. There is no reason for him to go back to the college game. The former San Francisco and Philadelphia Head Coach could land a position as a coordinator. His chances of becoming a Head Coach for 2017 are all but gone, unless there is an odd off season happening.

Atlanta was the best opportunity for Chip Kelly for an Offensive Coordinator position. Of course, Houston could still be a landing spot. It will be worth watching over the next month.

As a Head Coach, Kelly hs a 28-35 record as a Head Coach in the NFL.

More from Autzen Zoo

This article originally appeared on