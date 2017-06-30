CHICAGO (AP) Following a frightening moment for Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler in the first inning of his major league debut, Melky Cabrera and David Robertson combined to foil Aaron Judge, and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Thursday night.

Fowler was set to have surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee after being carted off the field. The 22-year-old started in right field and slammed into the short sidewall near the corner trying to catch Jose Abreu’s foul ball with one out. Fowler calmly tried to stand and walk after hitting the wall, but his right leg buckled twice before he sat down on the warning track and waited for help.

Cabrera robbed Judge of what would have been his major league-leading 28th homer in the fifth inning. Cabrera leapt at the wall, reeled in the high drive and then momentarily pretended he hadn’t caught it before pulling the ball from his glove.

Robertson then halted Judge in the ninth, striking out the slugger with Brett Gardner at first base to cap his 12th save.

