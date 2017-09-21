Chocolate lovers have a new way to enjoy the sweet treat – the “melt” spa

The antioxidants in dark chocolate may provide health benefits, chocolate lovers claim, and one spa is targeting the town where chocolate cravers go.

Just outside of Hershey Park, Melt Spa guests not only eat chocolate but also smell like it.

“You feel like you are just sitting in front of a pot of hot chocolate the whole time,” Jessica See, a customer told Fox News.

The health benefits of dark chocolate have long been attributed to the antioxidants it contains, and Spa Director Shian Wang says the same ingredients in dark chocolate can help the skin when applied externally.

“The skin is the largest organ of the body so to be able to treat that with the high antioxidants is a huge benefit to the entire body,” she said.

Treatments at Melt Spa include dark chocolate body wraps, dark chocolate sugar scrubs, cocoa facials and cocoa massages.

But the treatments don’t include applying actual melted chocolate to the skin, Wing said.

“The ingredients that actually make up dark chocolate are used in the ingredients in the products,” she said. “Not only are we using the therapeutic value of the dark chocolate but also of all of the other like natural oils and essential oils that are used in these spa treatments.”

Some of the ingredients used in the treatments include cocoa butter, cocoa extract, shea butter, vanilla essential oil and sugar.

The debate remains over whether it’s better to use dark chocolate ingredients over other spa products.

“I think it’s a matter of taste, and who doesn’t like dark chocolate?” Wing told Fox News.

And there may be one advantage to the chocolate treatments, guests say.

“I feel like [the scent] stays with you so throughout the day you have that scrumptious without the calories,” See said.