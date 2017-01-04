How team-friendly is Ender Inciarte’s five-year, $30.5 million contract extension for the Atlanta Braves? Would free agent Matt Wieters, an Atlanta native and Georgia Tech product, be a good fit behind the plate? Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney discuss in the first episode of 2017.

This episode’s topics include:

— What does Ender Inciarte’s extension mean for the Atlanta Braves’ future and just how big of a discount did they get the 2016 Gold Glove center fielder for?

— Does the Inciarte deal make sense for both player and franchise?

— Should the Braves be serious players in the Matt Wieters free-agent rumor mill?