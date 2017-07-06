Chopcast LIVE: Worst-To-First comparisons shaky at best

Do the 1991 comparisons hold up to current Braves resume?
More FOX Sports South Videos
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez shows support for countryman Ender Inciarte
15 mins ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Astros’ bats too hot for Braves to handle
8 hours ago
Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Josef Martinez nets two in rolling by San Jose
1 day ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Freddie Freeman’s debut at third base spoiled by Astros’ hot bats
1 day ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Kurt Suzuki’s second homer gives Braves sweep of A’s
3 days ago
WATCH: Braves’ Kurt Suzuki homers twice in return to Oakland
3 days ago