CHOPPER DOWN Blackhawk crashes in Maryland; 1 hospitalized

A military helicopter crashed on a southern Maryland golf course on Monday, injuring at least one crew member, an official told Fox News.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk from Ft. Belvoir, Virginia with three crew members aboard crashed around 1:50 p.m. near Leonardtown, Ft. Belvoir spokesman Jimmie Cummings said.

One of the crew members was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but Cummings wouldn’t describe his injuries. The other two members of the crew were okay, Cummings said. Two medevac helicopters were initially sent to the scene to assist.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

The crash came less than two weeks after a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area in Prince George’s Count in Maryland.

The F-16C fighter jet took off from Joint Base Andrews and was participating in a routine training mission before it suffered a mechanical issue and went into a wooded area near Piscataway Road and Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland, about six miles from Joint Base Andrews and 12 miles south of Washington D.C.

