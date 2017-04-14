Chris Archer proud of how Rays teammates played Friday night

By news@wgmd.com -
4

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer says he was proud of how his teammates stepped up to take the series opener from the Red Sox on Friday night in Boston.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

10 days ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: ‘I love our guys going through this right now’

10 days ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson

10 days ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays’ Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees’ CC Sabathia on Tuesday

10 days ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

10 days ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: ‘Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there’

11 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR