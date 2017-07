Is it worrying LeBron isn’t taking an active recruiting role for the Cleveland Cavaliers? Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss.

More Undisputed Videos Chris Broussard explains why LeBron James isn’t recruiting free agents to the Cavs | UNDISPUTED Will Paul George be able to fit in with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City? | UNDISPUTED Chris Paul trade will make the Houston Rockets worse, not better says Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED Ray Lewis: I’d take a dominant defensive player over dominant quarterback | UNDISPUTED Ray Lewis: I’d take a dominant defensive player over dominant quarterback | UNDISPUTED Sharpe: Griffin’s exit signals LeBron is leaving Cavs in 2018 | UNDISPUTED More Undisputed Videos »