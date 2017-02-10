Chris Broussard rips Phil Jackson for his handling of the Carmelo Anthony drama

CHRIS: “If one of my daughters was acting this way, I’d punish them. I mean, seriously, because he is not handling this like a man. Why in the world would you try to embarrass your best player, who by the way has a no-trade clause, okay? So you can’t just get rid of him.

“It appears that he has gone to the press, Charley Rosen initially, Kevin Ding from Bleacher Report, who wrote a really strong piece against Carmelo Anthony. Both of them look like they came right from Phil Jackson’s mouth. …

“Even if they didn’t, you still supported it with a tweet after the article came out. So even if you didn’t feed that info to Ding, you still associated yourself with what he was saying, which was very negative about Carmelo, saying he’s not a winner.

And then in your tweet, you say you learned your lesson that you can’t change a player. You reference Michael Graham in the 1980s, who you coached. Well, if you learned your lesson in the 1980s, why in the world did you sign Carmelo Anthony in the first place? If you knew he wasn’t a winner?

Did he put a gun to your head and say, ‘Give me the $124 million’? No. Did he put a gun to your head and say, ‘Give me the no-trade clause’? No. You did that. Those are your mistakes, if that’s how you view them.

