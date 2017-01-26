Chris Coons Announced US Academy Noms

US Senator Chris Coons announced Wednesday his US Service Academy nominations for the class of 2021, including two local names. Cape Henlopen High Schooler David Collord was selected to the US Air Force Academy and Smyrna High Schooler Meghan Yerkes was chosen for West Point. The three students will be offered academy appointments if they meet all medical, physical and academic requirements. 23 additional Delawareans were all chosen by Coons for consideration, including students from Magnolia, Dagsboro and Frankford.