Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens in a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble in a few weeks in what was set to be a champion vs. champion matchup – but Reigns lost his United States title Monday night on Raw in a handicap match.

Reigns versus the team of Chris Jericho and Owens was initially scheduled to kickoff the show, but Braun Strowman interfered before it could begin, getting revenge on Roman Reigns for the double spear he delivered to Strowman last week along with Goldberg. Stephanie McMahon announced that the match would be restarted later in the show, and it was the main event of the evening.

Reigns faced overwhelming odds, but WWE fans have grown familiar with The Guy performing superhuman feats to win matches against impossible circumstances.

The United States champ fought back from constant punishment to deliver Superman Punches to Owens and Jericho, but the match turned when Kevin Owens hit a brutal powerbomb onto the edge of the ring on Reigns.

Owens and Jericho struggled to lift Reigns back into the ring, but they managed to get him back on his feet and set up a Codebreaker from Jericho. Owens watched as Jericho pinned Reigns to capture the only title he had never won in his long career, and the two shared a hug in the center of the ring.