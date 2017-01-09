Chris Jericho Wins the WWE United States Championship on Raw (Video)

Chris Jericho claimed the WWE United States Championship from Roman Reigns on WWE Raw.

The one title that had alluded Chris Jericho in his lengthy WWE career was the United States Championship, He had fought for it plenty of times, including over the past two months, but never could walk out successful.

Well, Jericho’s luck would change on WWE Raw. He had been placed in a 2-on-1 handicap match with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns for the U.S. Title. It would get started in the opening bout of Raw, but eventually get moved to the main event.

The match would see Owens and Jericho gang up on Reigns throughout, as expected. When things turned out to be too much for the Big Dog, he succumbed to a Codebreaker from Y2J (with an assist from KO) to get the successful pinfall. The two heels would celebrate with their titles to close the show.

Jericho gets his first title run out of this stint with WWE which began in January 2016. He had contended for the tag team championship on a few occasions, but never came up successful (teamed with AJ Styles and Owens).

As for Reigns, this ends a United States Championship reign that began in September at the Clash of Champions event. He defeated Rusev then, won a rematch at Hell in a Cell, and walked out victoriously in a handful of title defenses since then.

With the former Shield man dropping the title and heading toward a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble, does this mean that WWE is prepping him for a win? Scenarios like this have happened before to move a Superstar from a mid-card belt to the main event championship. So, might Reigns be the next one in line after losing to Chris Jericho?

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on