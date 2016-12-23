Chris Paul exits Clippers game with hamstring injury (Video)

The Los Angeles Clippers were already playing without Blake Griffin, and then lost Chris Paul to a hamstring injury Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers obviously aren’t at full power whenever Blake Griffin is sidelined, but with the All-Star power forward out for 4-6 weeks due to minor knee surgery, the team was depending on Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan to carry the load.

Unfortunately for Lob City, Thursday night’s home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs brought even more possible bad news, as CP3 left the game in the third quarter with an apparent hamstring injury.

According the Clippers, the issue was a left hamstring injury, as first reported by Dan Woike of the Orange County Register.

Chris Paul is questionable to return with a left hamstring strain, per LAC — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 23, 2016

Los Angeles listed him as “questionable to return,” but with the Clippers clinging to a 91-80 lead with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter, and CP3 being so important to the team’s postseason aspirations this year, it’s unlikely he returns to the floor, even if the Spurs manage to rally.

As you can see from the video below, Paul appears to injure himself chasing Tony Parker around Pau Gasol near the three-point line, coming up hobbling. He exited the game and went to the locker room soon after.

This is a major blow to the Clippers if he’s sidelined for more than a couple of games, even for a team with more bench depth that includes an improving Austin Rivers and veteran Raymond Felton at the point guard position.

With Griffin out, the Clippers’ offense has remained as potent as ever thanks to Doc Rivers wisely switching things up to a pick-and-roll heavy attack with Paul and DeAndre Jordan. Surrounding that duo with three-point shooters forces opposing defenses to pick their poison.

But Chris Paul is the heart and soul of that attack, controlling the tempo and flow of the game as well as any point guard we’ve seen since the days of Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. Without him, the Clippers (22-8) will seriously struggle to win games, let alone re-establish themselves as legitimate Western contenders after a hot start to the 2016-17 NBA season.

With Griffin and Paul both able to opt out of their contracts after this season, another premature playoff exit might change their perspective on where they want to sign in free agency. Here’s hoping the Lob City era of Clippers basketball isn’t forced to end because of injury problems.

