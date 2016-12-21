Chris Pratt shares childhood throwback snap on Instagram

Looking good on the red carpet isn’t easy, but luckily for Chris Pratt, he’s had years of practice.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday to share an adorable snap of one of his first red carpet looks — a pair of bunny ears.
Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America.
While this isn't the first time Pratt has shared a throwback snap, the little boy usually featured on his Instagram is Jack, his 3-year-old son with wife Anna Faris.
While this isn’t the first time Pratt has shared a throwback snap, the little boy usually featured on his Instagram is Jack, his 3-year-old son with wife Anna Faris.
As many of you may know, our son Jack was just over 3 pounds when he was born. Thanks to scientific advances made possible by #marchofdimes funding, today he’s a perfectly healthy, curious 4 year old. Today is #worldprematurityday. 15 million babies are born #prematurely each year around the world. And 1 million of them won’t live to celebrate their 1st #birthday. The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies. Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance by clicking the link in my bio. Thank you! God Bless!!!
