Chris Pratt shares childhood throwback snap on Instagram

Looking good on the red carpet isn’t easy, but luckily for Chris Pratt, he’s had years of practice.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday to share an adorable snap of one of his first red carpet looks — a pair of bunny ears.

Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:23pm PST

“Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America,” the “Passengers” star hilariously captioned the pic.

While this isn’t the first time Pratt has shared a throwback snap, the little boy usually featured on his Instagram is Jack, his 3-year-old son with wife Anna Faris.

