Though he may be a guardian of the galaxy, Chris Pratt is also a guardian of social media.

The actor turned to Instagram to warn followers about a person who is setting up a fake Facebook account using his name, calling his announcement a “pervy dude alert.”

“It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking,” Pratt began his warning, urging fans to look for the verified blue check mark to make sure they have the right profile.

“Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star continued. “If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop.”

An emotional Pratt, 38, requested fans spread the word about the fake account to prevent kids from falling for the trick that makes him feel “sick.”

“It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator.”

Since Pratt’s post, the fake account seems to have been deleted from Facebook.

“Claiming to be another person on Facebook violates our Community Standards, and we have a dedicated team that’s tasked with helping to detect and block these kinds of scams,” a Facebook spokesperson told Page Six in a statement Friday, noting that the company is “working” on taking appropriate action to delete these types of accounts.

“We’ve developed several techniques to help detect and block this type of abuse. At the time someone receives a friend request, our systems are designed to check whether the recipient already has a friend with the same name, along with a variety of other factors that help us determine if an interaction is legitimate,” the statement continued.

“It’s an area we’re continually working to improve so that we can provide a safe and secure experience on Facebook.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.