Chrissy Teigen says paparazzo bombarded her with racist questions

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out.

The 31-year-old model took to Twitter on Thursday to call out a paparazzo who she says directed racist questions at her and husband John Legend at JFK Airport in New York.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Reviews the Golden Globes: Hates John Legend’s Dancing, Loves ‘Lion’ Star Sunny Pawar

“Paparazii at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” she first tweeted. “I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F–king disgusting.”

EXCLUSIVE: John Legend Reveals Daughter Luna Is Already Crawling, Wants ‘a Couple More’ Kids With Chrissy Teigen

“They live for that photo and lawsuit,” she continued, responding to a fan who suggested “you should’ve dragged ’em sis.”

EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen Wore Black to President Obama’s Farewell Party Because ‘It Was a Funeral for Me’

“Also, John is right next to me…” she wrote moments later. “Guess we’ll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the s–t out of since he didn’t get clocked. He also went from ‘what’s an easy recipe to make at home’ to ‘if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?'”

WATCH: John Legend Shares Sweet PDA Moment with Chrissy Teigen on His Birthday