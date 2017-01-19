Chrissy Teigen shares up-close snap of her stretch marks

Just like her husband John Legend’s “All of Me” song, Chrissy Teigen is embracing all her curves and edges.

The 31-year-old model shared an up-close-and personal pic of her stretch marks on Wednesday night, with the caption: “Whatevs.”

She later tweeted: “When I drink wine I say “whatevs,” and sober Chrissy doesn’t like it.”

Several of Teigen’s Twitter followers praised her for the pic, and some even posted photos of their own stretch marks.

One commenter exclaimed, “Thanks for reminding everyone that not everyone is 100% flawless (even tho you are and stuff).”

“Thank you so much for this. OMG, I grew up hating my body because of my stretch marks,” another one of her followers wrote. “Never had representation of women with visible stretch marks.”

“You are now forever my hero. I love you for being real. Thank you,” another tweet read.

This isn’t the first time Tiegen has posted a photo of her stretch marks. In a Snapchat video shared last August, she joked that her “thighs have tributaries.”

In April 2015, she also shared an image of her sitting cross-legged to proudly display the marks on her thighs. “Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week,” she captioned the photo. “Stretchies say hi!”

While lots of Teigen’s Twitter followers have her back, she does encounter her fair share of haters, but told ET that she’s less concerned with the negativity now that she’s a mother. “It does seem all silly now,” she stressed. “Like, anything that you got frustrated over about before, nothing really matters anymore. And I think you just let things go a little more.”

“It is hard when it turns to … people are grading you on your personal decisions,” Teigen added. “You just realize you’ll never make everyone happy. … I’m learning to let things roll off my back a bit easier. I have more important things going on now.”