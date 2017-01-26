Lawson Bates is no stranger to the spotlight after four successful seasons of his family’s hit reality show “Bringing Up Bates.” But the 24-year-old is venturing out and starting his own career in country music without the backup of his family.

While the the singer’s family is supportive of their son, Bates is making a name for himself without his parents and 18 siblings tagging along.

“With [my] music [career], it has been different,” Bates told Fox News. “It’s not me with the Bates family. It’s make it or break it based off of my music strictly. That is a little scary especially when you’re writing country music you share a lot of your heart.”

Bates said it was “scary” for him to up and move away from everything he knew and move to Nashville at 19. The Christian star said he knew Music City was full of temptations but said he knew what he was getting into when he moved.

“When I started singing country music I had to set my boundaries and decide what I wanted to sing about,” Bates said. “I won’t sing something…that is contrary to what I think is morally right.”

Songs about drinking, partying or cheating are off-limits.

“[My songs are about] faith, values and standing up for what’s right,” he said. “I feel like a lot of my faith is weaved into my album and that has a place in country music.”

Bates also uses his music to help and inspire others. The fifth season of “Bringing Up Bates” features the country singer visiting a local hospital in Knoxville and singing with patients.

“I…visit the children’s hospital in Knoxville, which is one of my favorite things to do. I try to go every month,” he shared. “Getting to sing to all the little kids there and brighten their day. My friend Emily Ann Roberts [the runner-up from season 9 of ‘The Voice’] joins me. She’s also on my album.

