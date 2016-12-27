Christian student sues Georgia college for restricting right to preach on campus

A Christian student is suing a college in Georgia for allegedly violating his free speech rights by severely limiting his preaching on campus.

Chike Uzuegbunam filed a complaint on Monday against officials with Georgia Gwinnett College in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division.

In the complaint, Uzuegbunam took issue with GGC’s “Freedom of Expression Policy,” which the suit says “restricts all types of student speech to two small speech zones that occupy less than 0.0015 percent of campus.”

“To use these speech zones, students must submit a ‘free speech area request’ form three days in advance and submit any publicity materials and literature they want to distribute to administrators for review,” read the suit.

“If students want to speak — whether through oral or written communication — anywhere else on campus, then they must obtain a permit from college officials. Thus, students may not speak spontaneously anywhere on campus. If students violate this policy, they … expose themselves to a variety of sanctions, including expulsion.”

Uzuegbunam is being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Neither Georgia Gwinnett College nor the Alliance Defending Freedom returned comment to The Christian Post by press time.

