Christian Yelich decides to include Jessica Blaylock in the shaving cream party

By news@wgmd.com -
19

Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich was quite generous with the celebratory shaving cream after Tuesday’s victory.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Dan Straily discusses start Tuesday night vs. Mets

Dan Straily discusses start Tuesday night vs. Mets

Just now

Don Mattingly breaks down win over Mets

Don Mattingly breaks down win over Mets

15 mins ago

HIGHLIGHT: Marlins double up on three-run innings to beat Mets

HIGHLIGHT: Marlins double up on three-run innings to beat Mets

15 mins ago

Kevin Cash: Alex Cobb was dominating tonight

Kevin Cash: Alex Cobb was dominating tonight

1 hr ago

Adeiny Hechavarria 'already feeling at home' with Rays

Adeiny Hechavarria ‘already feeling at home’ with Rays

1 hr ago

WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria's first play for the Rays was a special one

WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria’s first play for the Rays was a special one

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR