Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich reacts to the win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Christian Yelich on bouncing back: ‘Today we played a solid game’
Just now
Steven Souza Jr.: When we have our ace out there, we want to win
15 mins ago
WATCH: Rays pitcher Chris Archer gets first career hit, RBI
15 mins ago
WATCH: Christian Yelich hits a go-ahead 3-run home run
15 mins ago
Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: ‘The harder days paid off’
18 hours ago
Marlins looking for comeback with Urena on the mound
18 hours ago