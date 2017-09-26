Christie asks Murphy, Guadagno for help attracting Amazon

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wants the Democratic and GOP candidates vying to succeed him to help the state land Amazon’s second home.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained a letter from Christie asking Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN’-yoh) to sign onto his efforts to get the Seattle-based company to locate in New Jersey.

Christie writes he wants a response by Friday. He proposes legislation to attract the company, including by removing geographic restrictions on incentive programs aimed at attracting business.

Christie points out Amazon’s hunt for a second headquarters coincides with a governor’s race. He says it will be important for the company to know the next governor is committed.

Messages left with Murphy and Guadagno haven’t been returned.