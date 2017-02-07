Christie Brinkley, 63, poses for SI Swimsuit Issue with daughters

Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63. And this time she’s appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley shared a picture on Instagram of herself with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In the Instagram post , Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Joel shared a picture of herself solo on Instagram saying, “This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day.”

Cook commented on Instagram, “I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don’t need to be a size 0 to believe in myself.”

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

