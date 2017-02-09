Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook, an architect, is back at it again with young women.

Cook — whose second ex-wife, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of having a “pathological predilection” for young women — was pictured snuggling up to a college sophomore, a 21-year-old aspiring singer named Zoey Tess, in three now-deleted Instagram and Snapchat pics from a date in East Hampton on Tuesday.

“Everyone noticed them,” said a source of the meeting. “He was being aggressive. He kept insisting, six or seven times, for her to sleep over, and she kept shutting him down.”

A source tells us Cook reached out to the young brunette — who is just three years older than his daughter — on Instagram several months ago.

“She didn’t know who he was,” says the source. “He was saying his ex-wife was Christie, and showed her a picture of his 18-year-old daughter, Sailor, and [was] saying how he is closer with her than Christie.”

In 2015, Page Six reported that Cook was spotted “checking out every pretty young thing in skimpy outfits” in Sag Harbor, and in 2014 he was reportedly seen taking “creepy” photos of girls without their knowledge.

Cook and Brinkley split and then went through a painful public divorce battle after he had an affair with then-18-year-old Diana Bianchi. A rep for Cook didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.