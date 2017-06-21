Gov. Chris Christie says New Jersey’s largest health insurer “brazenly” failed thousands of the state’s poorest residents when it was cited for mishandling Medicaid claims and fined $16 million.

Christie, a Republican, lashed out at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield during a news conference in Trenton on Wednesday.

The insurance company says the governor’s comments amount to “retaliation” since the company opposes the governor’s proposal to tap into the firm’s surplus for $300 million to treat drug addiction.

Christie’s news conference comes in the waning days of the fiscal year when he and the Democrat-led Legislature are discussing the state’s proposed $35.5 billion budget.

Christie is also leading a national effort commissioned by President Donald Trump to combat the opioid epidemic and is dedicating his final year in office to the problem.