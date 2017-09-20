Christie opposes GOP health overhaul over Medicaid money

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is opposed to a health care overhaul measure being pushed by fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Continue Reading Below

Christie said Wednesday that he has been lobbied to support the measure but will not because it will take money away from states like New Jersey that expanded Medicaid.

The Republican governor is promoting his efforts to address the state’s opioid epidemic and his administration has used Medicaid money for treatment.

An independent study released by the consulting firm Avalere Health Wednesday finds most states would take a stiff budgetary hit if the Graham-Cassidy bill becomes law.

The bill would lead to an overall $215 billion cut to states in federal funding for health insurance, through 2026.

GOP leaders and the White House are pushing for a vote next week