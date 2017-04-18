Christina El Moussa steps out in a tiny bikini while on vacation

Christina El Moussa slipped into a teeny bikini while on vacation in Hawaii.

The mother-of-two enjoyed some tanning time to herself on Sunday and showed off a fit figure in a cut-out bikini.

Since her recent split from her “Flip or Flop” co-star and husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina has been making headlines for her post-breakup sexy styles.

It’s not the first time the HGTV star has shown off her bikini body.

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA SLAMMED FOR ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ BIKINI SNAP

She previously modeled matching bikinis alongside her 6-year-old daughter, and some labeled the images inappropriate. El Moussa fired back by posting another snap of her daughter, Taylor, in swimwear.

She wrote in part, “It’s cali people it’s what we do.”

