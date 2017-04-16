Christmas coming early here?

Spring may have just spring but for some, it’s never too early for Christmas.

“Harry Potter” fans will soon be able to experience the magic of Christmas, and plenty of holiday season delights, at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Universal announced Thursday that a brand new Christmas experience is coming to Florida theme park for the first time ever as a part of the park’s annual holiday festivities.

“The new Christmas experience in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will give guests a special opportunity to see, feel and even taste what it’s like to celebrate the magic of Christmas in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World,” Universal said in a statement.

In the popular books and film franchise, Christmas is as big a deal in the wizarding world as it is for muggles– non-magical folk.

According to Universal, the theme park will transformed in several ways including:

–At night, all of Hogwarts castle in Hogsmeade will be turned into a magical winterscape with the help of state-of-the-art projection mapping and special effects

–Hosmeade and Diagon Alley will be decked out in holiday décor where guests can enjoy special holiday themed food, drinks and entertainment

–Each storefront in Hogsmeade will also have a unique holiday theme and new seasonal merchandise

This year, Universal is also rolling out a brand-new holiday parade featuring Macy’s floats. Fans will be able to see characters like the Minions and other popular figures from movies like “Madagascar,” “Shrek,” and of course Santa Claus himself.

Fans can also get their holiday fix throughout the season as Universal is extending the celebrations from November 18 through January 6, 2018.