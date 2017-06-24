Christopher Bell Taken Out While Leading at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Brennan Poole makes contact with Ryan Reed and takes out leader Christopher Bell in the process.

