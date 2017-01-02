Chuck Pagano Expects to Be Back; Set to Meet with Jim Irsay

According to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said in a Monday press conference that he expects to be back for next season, but has yet to meet with team owner Jim Irsay to discuss his future–although such a meeting will take place shortly:

Chuck Pagano has not met with Jim Irsay yet, but he says he expects to be back. “That’s the plan.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2017

While Pagano apparently said a lot while divulging very little about his job security, it doesn’t appear as though Irsay has issued him a firm vote of confidence either way right now.

It’s worth noting that Pagano’s press conference was wrapped up by the Colts public relations department before the head coach fielded any potential questions from the local media.

Perhaps Irsay is still contemplating Pagano’s future–maybe even placing feelers out on other potential coaching options, no one really knows for sure.

Regardless, it doesn’t appear as though a decision has been reached yet one way or the other.

Otherwise, general manager Ryan Grigson never had a press conference today, although such a move isn’t exactly unprecedented and doesn’t shed much light on anything regarding his future.

Specifically, Grigson hasn’t done a press conference with the local media collectively during the regular season for around two years.

The Colts and Irsay should make a decision shortly, but it doesn’t appear as though anything has been clearly decided yet.

