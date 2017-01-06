Chuck Pagano to be retained as Indianapolis Colts head coach

After seeming to be in limbo all week, Chuck Pagano will be back as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

A second straight disappointing season, this time with quarterback Andrew Luck mostly healthy, seemed to put Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on the hot seat again. Owner Jim Irsay’s public silence on the topic fueled speculation, but on Friday morning Pagano’s status was clarified.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Pagano has a 49-31 record over five seasons as Colts’ head coach, and he received a four-year contract extension after the 2015 season. General manager Ryan Grigson received a matching new contract at the same time as Pagano, as Irsay wanted to maintain continuity, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported some expected news regarding Grigson’s status.

Irsay may have been seeking replacements for Pagano and Grigson behind the scenes all week, hence his odd silence publicly, and came up with no one he saw as an upgrade for either job. It’s clear the two are tied together though, for better or worse, in a chicken-or-the-egg situation regarding the talent level of the roster and coaching up said talent. In both cases there are clear shortcomings, but the Colts will maintain a status quo for at least one more year.

A third straight disappointing season next year, in the midst of Luck’s prime, will put the Colts’ situation right back where it has been the last two years and Pagano and Grigson will surely be fired. But for 2017, they will each get a sixth season in their jobs and a collective mulligan.

