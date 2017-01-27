Churchill bust takes center stage as Trump, May reaffirm special relationship

President Trump, in his first meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday, pledged his “lasting support” to the historic relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., and called an independent Britain a “blessing to the world.”

During what was also Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader, the pair posed in the Oval Office in front of the bust of Winston Churchill bust – a possible metaphor for how the Trump administration sees the relationship between the two countries as critical to its foreign policy.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair gave President George W. Bush the bust in the aftermath of 9/11. The bust was removed by President Obama, triggering significant controversy.

“This is the original folks, in many, many ways,” he told the press. “It’s a great honor to have Winston Churchill back.”

“Well, thank you, Mr. President,” May replied. “We’re very pleased.”

At a subsequent news conference, Trump praised the special relationship between the two countries, and noted he had U.K. heritage on his mother’s side.

“The special relationship has been one of great forces in history for justice and for peace and, by the way, my mother was born in Scotland,” Trump said.

May said she had extended an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II for Trump to visit the U.K. as part of a state visit – which he had accepted.

May said she believes they had struck up a good relationship, and said they discussed range of issues, including Syria, Russia and possible reforms to NATO.

“We are united in recognition of NATO as a bulwark of defense,” May said, amid concerns in Europe that Trump had called NATO “obsolete” in a recent interview. May added that it was important to make sure the alliance is equipped to fight terrorism and cyberwarfare.

“We want to put the interests of working people right up there on center stage,” May said.

When asked how the daughter of a vicar and a brash billionaire could get along, Trump quipped that he is “not as brash you might think,” and said he believes they will have an excellent relationship.

Trump also praised the U.K. exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, saying it was as “an example of what was to come” and said Britain will carve out its own identity once it leaves. He also said a free and prosperous Britain would be a “blessing to the world.”

While May and Trump are very different politicians in both style and in their brands of conservatism, the two share some common ground, and both find themselves somewhat isolated on the international stage.

While May did not vote to leave the European Union, her government is tasked with that responsibility as a result of a national referendum last summer. As a consequence, she has found herself lonely in Europe as European leaders play hardball and try to dissuade Britain from leaving the trading bloc.

Trump has found himself similarly isolated, faced with an international community that has at times shied away from, and even condemned some of his more controversial statements and beliefs. Some European leaders have sought to distance themselves from Trump, while on Thursday Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a White House meeting over Trump’s plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the U.K, meanwhile, some left-wing politicians have balked at the new president and urged May to keep her distance – advice May has disregarded.

In Parliament Wednesday, left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pushed May on the Women’s March, asking her if she supported the anti-Trump movement, and asking her to express concerns to him about his “misogyny.”

“Many have concerns… that in her forthcoming meeting with President Trump, she will be prepared to offer up for sacrifice the opportunity of American companies to come in and take over parts of our NHS [National Health Service] or our public services,” he added.

“I am not afraid to speak frankly to a president of the United States — I am able to do that because of that special relationship — a special relationship he would never have with the United States,” she shot back to cheers from the Tory backbenches.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband meanwhile, urged May to tell Trump he must abide by the Paris Climate Change agreement, and snarkily added to offer the services of U.K. scientists to convince Trump “that climate change isn’t a hoax invented by the Chinese” to giggles from fellow lawmakers.

But conservative prime ministers have often faced opposition from the British left when drawing close to American leaders. Famously, former Prime Minister Blair was repeatedly lambasted and mocked for his relationship with President Bush, with cartoonists, columnists and lawmakers deriding Blair as a “poodle” who was enabling Bush – who was frequently presented in European media as a reckless cowboy.

Adam Shaw is a Politics Reporter and occasional Opinion writer for FoxNews.com. He can be reached here or on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.