LONDON (AP) Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez secured returns to the final at Queen’s after hard-fought three-set wins in the last four of the Wimbledon warm-up event on Saturday.

Cilic, the 2012 champion, recovered from having his serve broken for the first time in four matches this week to beat Gilles Muller 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Lopez gained a measure of revenge for his loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the 2014 final by beating the Bulgarian 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the second semifinal, which was delayed mid-match by rain.