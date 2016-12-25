Cincinnati Bengals: Will Getting Rid Of Marvin Lewis Help?

The Cincinnati Bengals are seemingly coming to the end of the Marvin Lewis era. Whether you believe it will be this season or next, will the Bengals really be better off for the move?

The Cincinnati Bengals had 12 straight .500 or below seasons before Marvin Lewis came to become the head coach. Three different head coaches between Sam Wyche and Marvin Lewis all were truly unimpressive and under performing. So why is Marvin Lewis not enough anymore?

Marvin Lewis is 117-103-3 in his Bengals career and is the second longest tenured coach in the NFL, behind Bill Belichick of the Patriot. He has seven playoff appearances since joining the Bengals in 2003. He is the winningest coach in franchise history, you can’t just throw that away, can you?

There is no doubt that Marvin Lewis has brought this team back to life, numerous times. He is the reason the Bengals came out of the “Bungals” funk. Bengals fans owe Marvin Lewis a great deal of gratitude for what he has done for this organization.

Unfortunately, the Bengals have hit a wall with Lewis at the helm. I have said it a number of times, Lewis is more suited for a General Manager position, but will never take it. Lewis is great with player but the undisciplined nature and inability to win a playoff game in seven trips should be enough to spell the end of the Lewis era, after his worst season since 2010.

Marvin Lewis had five straight playoff appearances. Just when you thought they were going to get over the hump, they fell apart last season. Now, the train was completely derailed, which should spell the best time to make a change.

What the Future Has In Store.

More from Stripe Hype

The Bengals have a number of young players that are expecting to be the future of the organization. William Jackson III, Tyler Boyd, Andrew Billings, and Jake Fisher need solid direction but are still young enough to adjust to a new scheme and plays.

Keeping Lewis in for any more time could affect the development of their young talent. Coaching vacancies are starting to take shape. Teams like the L.A. Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars are already opening with more to come. Candidates like John Gruden, Tom Coughlin, and more by the end of the season are starting to explore their options.

We have already taken a look at a few good options for a Bengals vacancy, but it is becoming more vital after this season to get the new in now. Marvin Lewis has been great and has brought this team and the fans back to life. Now, it is time to find a successor to bring them to the next level. Will it happen? Only Mike Brown and the Bengals front office can make that decision.

This article originally appeared on