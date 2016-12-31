The Cincinnati Reds should follow these ten resolutions so the fans can have a great 2017.

The Cincinnati Reds have been a team in flux for the past several years. They have been rebuilding while holding on to a few precious veterans. Now the fans’ patience is starting to wear thin as there is no sign on how the Reds plan to transition from rebuilding to contending.

Here are ten resolutions, some for the players, some for management and some for the front office that the Cincinnati Reds should undertake so the fans have a great season.

Get Organized

Resolve to let talent determine bullpen usage and maintain that policy.

Last year Tony Cingrani was not even good for most of the season. The departed Ross Ohlendorf was the best relief pitcher in the first half and that was not pretty. Blake Wood looked good in spurts, but never really had a late inning role.

In 2017 Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen should be used as frequently as possible for as long as possible when the Reds have the lead. Wood can be saved for high leverage situations. That includes letting pitchers like Jumbo Diaz and Cingrani own low leverage innings.

Last year Ohlendorf was second on the team in both low and high leverage situations. Let that one sink in. He was used to eat innings and at the most important time of the games.

Help Others

Resolve to use the catcher that does the best job of calling games and framing pitches

Tucker Barnhart has done a yeoman’s job of filling in for Devin Mesoraco the past two seasons. He also was one of the worst defensive of catcher’s in baseball last year and the worst in the National League in catcher’s ERA. That is not Barnhart’s fault.

In 2017 the Reds need to use whichever catcher is calling good games and framing pitches. They have Rule 5 draftee Stephen Turner on the forty man roster and have invited Chad Wallach and Rob Brantly to spring training. Hopefully, one or more of these catchers can step up and become the sort of catcher that the Reds need.

The Reds need catchers that can help the help the pitchers. They need catchers that can help the coaching staff. They need catchers that can help the team win.

Learn something new

Resolve to let Brandon Phillips not play everyday at second base

Brandon Phillips has worn out his welcome on the field in Cincinnati. His offense and defense were down to nearly a replacement level in 2016. His offense was still good for a win and a half, but his defense was among the worst in MLB at second.

His net balance was 0.8 wins above replacement. Jose Peraza was only 0.1 in net WAR, but he also had defensive issues. If Peraza could get more playing time, both his offensive WAR would increase and his defense would cost the Reds less.

The Reds need to learn something new about Dilson Herrera. Brandon Phillips needs to learn something new about playing somewhere besides second base in Cincinnati. The fans need to see something new at second base.

Get out of debt

Resolve to act like the process and outcome of the rebuild matter in the front office

The hardest part of the rebuild for Reds’ fans is that the front office seemingly refuses to address the poor play of the team at times. It may not be a great idea to call players out in the media, but the GM needs to show some buy-in of what is going on. The front office deals with this 24/7/365, but acts in the media like rebuilding the Reds is a hobby.

The process has gotten a lot of ink in the press during interviews with GM Dick Williams. The expected outcome should get just as much ink in 2017. Williams needs to get out in front of this and talk about expectations for the team and given players before the season starts.

The front office has really dug themselves a deep hole by always talking about the youth. They own the fans a debt of accountability. The front office needs to repay this debt by being open and honest about their expectations for the team with fans.

Quit drinking

Resolve to run the bases aggressively all season long.

The Reds have two exciting parts of their team heading into 2017: power and speed. The marketing team could call 2017 the season of Thunder and Lightning. The thunder will come in Great American Ballpark and is hard to predict.

The lightning is Billy Hamilton, Arismendy Alcantara and Joe Peraza. The Reds need to let them run. If the fans see the Reds hustling and trying to pressure the defense, the sense of nonchalance will dissipate.

The Reds don’t need to be running willy nilly. There should be no running under the influence. It should be a fun, exciting adventure on base paths. No one likes an angry runner.

Enjoy life more

Resolve to play to win more games.

The Reds need to try to win every game. They need to stop this hybrid approach to the game where they work hard to win a few and then work equally hard in the next few games on player development. The best way to develop winners is to win.

This extends to their batting order and their bullpen usage. Let the batters bat where the team will succeed and the pitchers where the team will win. It may look unorthodox, but the fans will love the winning and the players will enjoy playing more.

Quit smoking

Resolve to focus on pitching and not strikeouts.

The playoffs the past few years have made fireballing bullpens sexy. The Cincinnati Reds have Raisel Iglesias, but the rest of the pitching staff is really composed of contact pitchers. Projected closer Michael Lorenzen may be the exception. As a starter, he projected at about 7 strikeouts per 9 innings, but close to 10 per 9 as a reliever.

The rest of the staff and the bullpen could be composed of contact pitchers. Former top prospect Robert Stephenson is only expected to strikeout about 2 batters every 3 innings pitched. Whoever fills out the bullpen could have similar numbers. The Reds were successful with Bronson Arroyo and Mike Leake in the past. 2017 should be no different.

Tame the bulge

Resolve to avoid large contracts and get rid of the bad ones you have.

The Cincinnati Reds are still playing the cash strapped card, this far into the rebuild. At this point they only have two large contracts that they could want to get rid of. Brandon Phillips and Homer Bailey both have contracts that are above the market price for each player.

In taming the bulge, the Reds need to avoid the next Bailey contract. They should look at Dan Straily and Anthony DeSclafani for extensions, but these shouldn’t be break the bank scenarios. The rest of the players need to prove that they are here to stay before they get extensions.

Fit in fitness

Resolve to focus on limiting injuries.

The Cincinnati Reds need to stay healthier. They would have been better last year letting both Mesoraco and Bailey wait longer before they made their debuts. Missing the entire season would have been OK. So far Bailey is going through a normal off-season, while Mesoraco’s plans on being the starting catcher.

When they focus more on the health of players than last, there should be a noticeable difference. If they are not focusing on the playoffs, they should play the game to develop players and stay healthy. They should the healthy and available players to try to win. If they want any chance to compete in 2018, they need to enter the season healthy.

Spend more time with family and friends

Resolve to win as many games as reasonable.

I want the Cincinnati Reds to make the playoffs in 2017 and have summer last as long as possible. All of the Reds’ fans want to see more playoff runs while Votto is still here. He is a true superstar that could carry a team in the playoffs.

Even if the Reds don’t end up making the playoffs, it would be nice to have meaningful games to watch in September. This may be the last time to enjoy the presence of Phillips and Cozart, but the next generation is right around the corner.

If the Reds can be loyal to their resolution, it would be a great year in Cincinnati. The team finally looks exciting and potentially competitive. Baseball always seems to warm me the more in the middle of the harsh winter, than anything this side of a Graeter’s cocoa.

