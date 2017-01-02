The Cincinnati Reds have had their eyes on a reliever all off-season and there are still several left from that list.

The Cincinnati Reds listed upgrading the bullpen as one of their top goals for the off-season. The price of relievers have gone up because of how the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians used their bullpens in the World Series. There are still several relievers that have been on the Reds’ radar since the Winter Meetings.

Greg Holland is the reliever that has been most often linked to the Reds this off-season. He is the former closer for the Kansas City Royals. The Reds can afford him because of his injuries the past two seasons, but recently he spoke with the Colorado Rockies.

The rumors repeatedly have linked former Red Matt Belisle to the team. He had a good season last year with the Washington Nationals, but it was mostly in low leverage situations. At age 36, it isn’t clear that Belisle fits the Reds plans.

Several sources have mentioned Joe Blanton as a possibility. Blanton is neither a closer, nor someone with great upside. Whether Blanton fits or not is unclear. Blanton is one of the best hitting pitchers in baseball, but as a reliever that benefit greatly diminishes.

After the three veterans, the Cincinnati Reds have a choice among several potential closers with varied backgrounds.

Vance Worley is an interesting option. He is a former starting prospect who has bounced around with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, among others. As a potential multi-inning reliever, he fits into the Reds’ current style of bullpen construction.

Another former Red the team is looking at is Travis Wood. The longer that he remains a free agent, the better the chance is that he lands with the Reds. As a starter or reliever, Wood provides good value and options for other teams, as well as the Reds.

Former Giants’ closer Sergio Romo is a free agent this off-season. 2014 was the last time he closed, but at age 33 he fits the Reds’ profile. Romo has not had an breakdown, though, so he should end up as a set-up guy somewhere.

Want your voice heard? Join the Blog Red Machine team!

The most intriguing player is Neftali Feliz, formerly of the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the youngest of the relievers on this list and also has the best stuff. He wants to close, but hasn’t be a closer since 2014 with the Rangers.

More from Blog Red Machine

This article originally appeared on