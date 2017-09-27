Citigroup and Cintas jump while Nike and Scana slip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Twitter Inc., up 36 cents to $16.95

The social media company said it will test allowing users to make longer tweets of 280 characters.

Nike Inc., down $1.03 to $52.67

The shoe and athletic apparel company said high discounts will continue to affect its business.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.34 to $72.28

Banks rose in tandem with bond yields and interest rates.

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.91 to $37.09

The chipmaker’s quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Scana Corp., down $4.35 to $51.22

South Carolina police say they are investigating “potential criminality” by the utility in a failed nuclear plant construction project.

Cintas Corp., up $7.91 to $144.01

The uniform rental company had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected.

Newmont Mining Corp., down 76 cents to $37.21

Mining companies fell Wednesday as the price of gold dropped sharply.

Kimco Realty Corp., down 75 cents to $19.41

High-dividend stocks like real estate investment trusts and utilities fell as investors who sought income bought bonds instead.