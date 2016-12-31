Citrus Bowl Live Stream: Watch LSU vs Louisville Online

LSU faces off against the Louisville Cardinals and their Heisman winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. Here is how you can watch the game online.

Louisville heads into this matchup fresh off a loss to rival school Kentucky in their regular season ending game. It wasn’t the finish that the Cardinals envisioned for themselves but they get a chance to make amends for that game when they face another SEC school in LSU. Louisville will be lead by Lamar Jackson who won the Heisman trophy earlier in the month, and is easily the best game changer at the quarterback position in college football. Jackson presents a matchup problem for LSU, but the Tigers should feel good about their defenses chances against the dual threat quarterback.

LSU is coming off a complex season that saw the firing of Les Miles and the promotion of Ed Orgeron as the interim head coach and then given the full time job at the end of the season. Under Orgeron, the Tigers offense scored more and was more spread oriented than they had been under Les Miles. The Tigers will be without Leonard Fournette for the Citrus Bowl, as he has decided to sit out the game to begin preparations for the NFL Draft. The Tigers won’t be lost at running back as Derrius Guice has proven himself to be a very dangerous runner in his right.

Here is all of the information you need for the 2016 Citrus Bowl:

Date: 12/31/2016

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Time: 11am ET

Spread: -4 LSU

Over/under: 60

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction:

LSU and Louisville should be one of the better non-playoff matchups of the bowl season as both teams have effective offenses, but LSU has the better defense between the two teams. This is a hard game to pick but I am going to give the edge to Louisville simply because they have a Heisman winning quarterback and LSU is without Fournette. It certainly would not shock me if the Bayou Bengals win, I just feel better about Louisville.

