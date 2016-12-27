City to pay NYPD cops more to wear body cameras

Most NYPD cops don’t want to wear body cameras — but they may soon get paid for their trouble.

In an effort to sweeten the pot in contract talks with the police union, City Hall is offering a 1 percent salary bump for officers forced to use the equipment, sources told The Post.

A total of 1,000 will be chosen to wear the cams by the end of next year as part of the NYPD’s compliance with a 2013 federal court order.

They will be chosen by federally appointed monitor Peter Zimroth and his team from 20 precincts with the highest crime rates. The cameras will eventually be required for all of the NYPD’s approximately 20,000 patrol cops.

City negotiators offered the 1 percent bonuses during a Dec. 16 mediation session as part of a slew of incentives to resolve its contract dispute with the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, sources said.

