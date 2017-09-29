Clam Digger’s Itch reported at Cape Henlopen State Park

A parasite in the Delaware Bay may be giving people rashes. Known as swimmer’s itch, or clam digger’s itch, the infection can cause itchy welts if people do not properly dry off after recreating in infested waters. However, swimmers itch is not life-threatening, but rather a major discomfort to the person over the course of a few days. Photos of a recent case of the rash are circulating on Facebook, which was apparently picked up at Cape Henlopen State Park. DNREC advisories warn people to avoid snail-infested waters, and if they do jump in the water towel off promptly and vigorously after swimming or wading into the bay, and shower with fresh water as soon as possible.