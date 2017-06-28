Claressa Shields to fight WBC champion Adler in August

DETROIT (AP) Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields will face unbeaten WBC super middleweight champion Nikki Adler on Aug. 4 in Detroit.

Shields, a Flint native, has won all three of her fights as a pro. Adler will make a third defense of her WBC 168-pound title. The vacant IBF super middleweight championship will also be at stake.

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime from MGM Grand in Detroit. In March, Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable when she stopped Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime.

Adler is 16-0 with nine knockouts.