Clark, Evans lead No. 23 Cincinnati past Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Gary Clark scored 11 points, including two important free throws with 14.9 seconds left, and No. 23 Cincinnati overcame a poor shooting game to beat Temple 56-50 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Evans III also scored 11 points for the Bearcats (11-2), who shot 32.8 percent (19 for 58) from the field and 27.8 percent (5 for 18) from 3-point range.

Daniel Dingle scored 15 points to lead Temple (9-5). Alani Moore II and Shizz Alston Jr. added 10 points apiece from the Owls, who also struggled from the field.

The game was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Bearcats were picked to win the conference in the preseason while Temple, the defending regular-season champion, was chosen sixth.

Cincinnati averaged 102.7 points per game over a three-game winning streak, but the Bearcats didn’t look like they would get to even 50 points the way they were playing early in the second half.

After shooting 35.5 percent in the opening half, Cincinnati missed its first six shots of the second half and Temple took its biggest lead, 33-29, on Dingle’s three-point play with 16:24 left.

But Cincinnati recovered and used a 10-0 run midway through the half to go up 47-39 with 7:30 remaining on Tre Scott’s dunk. Temple missed six shots, five of which were 3-point attempts, during the Bearcats spurt.

Temple pulled within 52-50 on Dingle’s drive with 1:31 remaining. Troy Caupain appeared to make it 54-50 on a bank shot with 56.9 seconds left but officials determined that the shot didn’t beat the shot clock after video review.

Evans then blocked Dingle’s 3-point attempt that would have put the Owls ahead, but it remained a two-point game when Clark missed both free throws with 31.5 second left. But Dingle then committed Temple’s 16th turnover by throwing the ball away and Clark all but sealed the win with two free throws to make it 54-50 with 14.9 seconds left.

Temple played without senior guard Josh Brown for the third straight game and ninth overall this season due to an Achilles’ injury.

The Owls finished 16 for 60 (26.7 percent) from the field and 5 for 26 (19.2 percent) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The conference road victory over Temple will look good come March for the Bearcats. Cincinnati has made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Temple: Leading scorer Obi Enechionyia struggled for the second straight game. After scoring a season-low three points on 1-for-11 shooting his last time out in an 83-77 win over Yale on Dec. 22, Enechionyia had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting against Cincinnati. The Owls will need Enechionyia to rediscover his offensive game to have any chance of repeating as regular-season conference champions.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Tulane on Sunday night.

Temple: Visits Central Florida on Saturday afternoon.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.