Clark, Holloway help UMass surge past Rider late, 78-67

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Donte Clark and Rashaan Holloway combined to score 43 points and Massachusetts used a late surge to beat Rider, 78-67 in its final game of the Gotham Classic Thursday night.

Clark dropped a trey with six seconds left in the first half to get the Minutemen within two at intermission, 41-39. Norville Carey’s layup three minutes into the second half gave Rider a six-point lead, 47-41. Clark gave UMass the lead for good with a layup with 5:22 left and the Minutemen limited the Broncs to just three points the rest of the way.

Clark finished with 27 points for his third 20-plus-point game of the season. Holloway finished with 16 and UMass (9-3) shot 27 of 61 from the field (44.3 percent), including 5 of 21 from distance, to win at home for the eighth time in nine games.

Stevie Jordan paced Rider (8-4) with 15 points.