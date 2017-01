A Claymont man was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of an area pharmacy Monday afternoon. 52-year-old David Francis Jr. was arrested after entering the Rite Aid of Naamans Road with his face covered, saying he was holding a gun. He demanded money from the register. The clerk gave him the money and Francis went to leave, but was stopped by an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer. Francis was charged with two counts of robbery and is being held on $41,000 bail.