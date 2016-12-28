Cleared of violating Iran sanctions, man hopes for pardon

It’s been five years since an appeals court reversed an accomplished Iranian-born American’s conviction for violating sanctions against Iran, but clearing his name is another matter.

Mahmoud Reza Banki says he feels like a second-class citizen as potential employers and banks look past his sterling resume and focus on his criminal record.

In a last-ditch bid to wipe away lingering convictions for minor false statements charges, Banki is seeking a pardon from President Barack Obama.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles resident has obtained some congressional support for his cause.

Banki was fired from management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. when he was charged with violating the Iran trade embargo.

He was convicted and served nearly two years in prison before an appeals court reversed his conviction on the Iran sanctions charge.