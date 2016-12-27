Clemson DB provides Ohio State and J.T. Barrett with some bulletin-board material

The Clemson Tigers certainly won’t be intimated by Ohio State Buckeyes QB J.T. Barrett in the Fiesta Bowl. But they might have just given him a little extra motivation.

When asked about Barrett on Tuesday, Clemson defensive back Jadar Johnson – the Tigers’ leader with five interceptions – offered this scouting report:

While it’s doubtful that Johnson meant any disrespect with his comments, you can bet Barrett already has heard all about them.

Among the other QBs that Clemson has faced this season: Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Pitt’s Nathan Peterman, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans and Auburn’s Sean White.

As for Barrett, he passed for 2,428 yards and 24 TDs this season, and rushed for 847 yards and nine more scores.

