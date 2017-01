No. 2 ranked Clemson knocked off No. 3 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday to secure its place in the college football championship game Jan. 9. The Tigers, 13-1, will face No. 1 Alabama, undefeated at 14-0, in Glendale, Ariz. for the title. Clemson won the ACC championship; Alabama was the SEC champ.

