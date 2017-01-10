Clemson football: Best twitter reactions to National Championship victory

Clemson football is your 2016 National Champions! Last nights victory over Alabama was one of the most physical Championship’s I have ever witnessed. Hat’s off to Dabo Swinney and his players for staying the course even when things got tight. Here’s our favorite tweets following the win.

 Our buddies over at Ole Hotty Toddy had to give us a quick shout out for slaying the dragon that is Alabama.

 Just win baby! The Oakland Raiders superstar quarterback, Derek Carr showed Hunter Renfrow a lot of love throughout the game.

 Christian Wilkins was a dominant force all night for the Tigers, but, his biggest impact came emotionally. Regardless if he made the play or not, Wilkins played with a heightened level of intensity the entire game.

 This tweet was spot on. There is nothing more fitting than to have Deshaun Watson drive Clemson down for the game winning score as time expired. Even more fitting was the fact that a walk-on wide receiver in Hunter Renfrow caught a game winning touchdown on a defense chock-full of five star recruits.

 The resiliency of this Clemson football program is a testament to what Dabo Swinney and his staff preach to these players. The emphasis on belief and togetherness is truly one-of-a-kind.

 Wow, to think about the journey that Clemson has taken to get to this point as a program. For Ben Bouleware to tweet this before the season began just shows the sheer determination dwelling within this Clemson football team.

